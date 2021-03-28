BNP leader Nipun Roy ‘detained’ in city

Police reportedly detained BNP executive committee member Nipun Roy Chowdhruy from the city's Rayerbazar area, reports UNB.

Talking to UNB, Nipun's father-in-law and BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy said a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police picked Nipun up from his Rayerbazar residence around 3:45pm.

Gayeshwar said they still do not know the reason behind her detention. "I'm away from the capital. My family members said police didn't tell them as to why they are picking her up."