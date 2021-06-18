Politics

BNP leader Nipun Roy freed on bail

Prothom Alo English Desk

BNP executive committee member Nipun Roy was released from jail on bail on Friday, nearly two and a half months after her arrest, reports UNB.

She walked out of the Keraniganj Central Jail around 1:00pm after the bail order reached the jail authorities, said her father and BNP vice chairman Netai Roy Chowdhury.

Advertisement

Party leaders and workers and relatives greeted her with flowers as she came out of the jail. She went back home right from there.

On 28 March, Nipun was arrested by a team of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from her Rayerbazar residence on charge of conspiracy to carry out sabotage by torching buses during Hefazat-e-Islam's shutdown.

Advertisement

Later, two cases were filed against her with Jatrabari and Hazaribagh police stations.

On 16 June, the High Court granted ad-interim bail to the BNP leader in the two cases, clearing the way of her release from jail.

Nipun is the daughter-in-law of BNP standing committee member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

Read more from Politics
Advertisement