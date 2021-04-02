BNP leader Nipun Roy sent to jail in subversion case

A Dhaka court on Friday sent BNP central executive committee member advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury to jail on the completion of her 3-day remand in a case filed on allegation of plotting subversive activities, including torching passenger buses.
The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Masud Ur Rahman passed the order, scrapping a bail plea filed for the BNP leader, reports BSS.
A Dhaka court on 29 March placed Nipun Roy Chowdhury on 3-day remand in the case as Hazaribagh police produced her before the court and pleaded to place her on 7-day remand.
Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) members arrested Nipun on 28 March from her Rayer Bazar home in the capital. Later, RAB legal and media wing director Lt. Col. Ashik Billah said Nipun was arrested for her involvement in torching buses in capital’s Janapath and Malibagh intersections on 27 March.
“Nipun plotted to carry out subversive activities around the country including in the capital. That is why we arrested her,” the RAB official said on that day.