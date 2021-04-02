BNP leader Nipun Roy sent to jail in subversion case

A Dhaka court on Friday sent BNP central executive committee member advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury to jail on the completion of her 3-day remand in a case filed on allegation of plotting subversive activities, including torching passenger buses.

The court of Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Masud Ur Rahman passed the order, scrapping a bail plea filed for the BNP leader, reports BSS.

A Dhaka court on 29 March placed Nipun Roy Chowdhury on 3-day remand in the case as Hazaribagh police produced her before the court and pleaded to place her on 7-day remand.