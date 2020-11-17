BNP leader Rizvi admitted to hospital again

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was hospitalised again on Tuesday for the treatment of his cardiac problems, reports UNB.

He was admitted to Labaid Specialized Hospital in the capital about 11:30 am, said his personal assistant Arifur Rahman Tushar.

He said the BNP leader has been receiving treatment under professor APM Sohrabuzzaman at the hospital.

BNP assistant health affairs secretary Rafiqul Islam said Rizvi has been admitted to the hospital for the follow-up treatment of his cardiac problems. "A medical board will decide his next course of treatment."

On 13 October, Rizvi was admitted to Labaid Hospital as he suffered a cardiac arrest after joining a human-chain programme in front of the National Press Club.

Later, physicians found a block in his heart and removed it with injection.

He was discharged from the hospital on 28 October.