BNP leaders disappointed over Khaleda’s recovery: Hasan Mahmud

He said physicians have said Begum Zia has recovered a lot though she has arthritis and old-age problems.
When his attention was drawn to remarks of BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi that Khaleda Zia is still ill and she has to be taken abroad for treatment, Hasan questioned if any physician sends a critically sick patient back home. “Rizvi Saheb is talking rubbish out of frustration,” he said.
On the other hand, he said, the BNP activists want Begum Zia to recover and return home. “They expressed their relief, but there’s no relief among the leaders with it,” said the minister.
Hasan, also joint general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League, said Bangladesh has progressed a lot. But those who do not like this development and progress are carrying out various conspiracies against Bangladesh and spreading misinformation among foreigners in a bid to hinder the country’s export, trade and overall development.
He expected that the forum to continue its role against these conspiracies so that the spirit of the Liberation War remains upheld and the people are not misled due to such propagandas.
Adviser of the editors’ forum Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and convener Rafiqul Islam Ratan, among others, were present at the meeting.