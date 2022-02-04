BNP leaders disappointed over Khaleda’s recovery: Hasan Mahmud

BNP activists have expressed their relief over the recovery of BNP leader Khaleda Zia, its leaders have got upset as it has dampened their so-called movement, Information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud said on Friday, reports UNB.

“BNP leaders are disappointed as Begum Zia has returned home after her recovery. Because physicians have poured water on their countrywide meetings and rallies, demanding that she be sent abroad (for treatment),” he said.

The minister made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting with leaders of Bangladesh Sampadak Forum (A forum of editors) at his official residence in the capital, said a PID handout.