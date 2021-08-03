BNP making falsehood over 15 August carnage: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said BNP is making falsehood and spreading misleading information over the assassination of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on 15 August 1975, reports UNB.

“It is now clear to the nation who the perpetrators of Bangabandhu assassination were. Now BNP leaders are making their failed attempts in a new way to hide the historical truth with their comments, but there will be no benefit in doing so,” he said.