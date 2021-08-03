BNP making falsehood over 15 August carnage: Quader

Quader, and road transport and bridges minister, made the comment at a press conference at his official residence which was arranged in protest of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s “false and misleading” comments centering Bangabandhu’s assassination.
The minister said when the month of August comes, BNP becomes active with “heartache over the bloody past” to carry out their evil acts to hide the historical truth.
He said: “It is now clear to the nation who were the beneficiaries of Bangabandhu’s assassination, killer Mostaq made whom the army chief, what was the role of Zia, killers had reported to whom after staging the carnage and what was the comment of Zia at that time.”
About BNP secretary general’s comment that “Awami League was involved in Bangabandhu’s assassination and the government wants to tarnish the image of Ziaur Rahman”, the AL general secretary said BNP today fabricated a queer tale and their such comment is as like as the proverb ‘A guilty mind is always suspicious’.
“Why will we go for tarnishing Zia’s image? In course of time, history itself fixes the positions of respective persons through thorough analysis. It is not possible to turn a villain into a hero of history,” he said.