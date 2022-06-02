BNP making 'greater mockery' in name of greater unity: Quader

Quader, also the general secretary of ruling Awami League, said without finding any issue to reach people, the BNP is now holding dialogues within its own circle to consume time.

The people have seen such dialogues in the past too, he added saying the BNP has been blindly criticising the government and making falsehood and poisonous statement against it constantly and relentlessly.

"Now they (BNP leaders) are saying that my language is not the language of politics," Quader said.