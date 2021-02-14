BNP mayoral candidates boycott polls in two municipalities

Two mayoral candidates of Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) have boycotted election at two Faridganj municipality of Chandpur and Jibanagar municipality of Chuadanga.

They alleged that voters are being barred from going to the polling centres and polling agents are being ousted from the centres.

BNP mayoral candidate of Chandpur’s Faridganj pourashava, Imam Hossain Patwary, announced the boycott at a press conference at bus stand area at 10:00 am.

He alleged that he boycotted the election since there was no congenial environment. People can’t vote. Many irregularities were taking place, he added.