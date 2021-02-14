BNP mayoral candidates boycott polls in two municipalities

Two mayoral candidates of Bangladesh Nationalist party (BNP) have boycotted election at two Faridganj municipality of Chandpur and Jibanagar municipality of Chuadanga.
They alleged that voters are being barred from going to the polling centres and polling agents are being ousted from the centres.
BNP mayoral candidate of Chandpur’s Faridganj pourashava, Imam Hossain Patwary, announced the boycott at a press conference at bus stand area at 10:00 am.
He alleged that he boycotted the election since there was no congenial environment. People can’t vote. Many irregularities were taking place, he added.
BNP mayoral candidate of Chuadanga’s Jibanagar pourashava, Shajahan Kabir alleged that his agents were barred entry in 43 out of 44 centres. The agent was allowed at ward 5 Lakhshimpur centre, but he too was ousted 10 minutes later.
Returning officer and upazila nirbahi officer (UNO), SM Munim Lincoln didn’t take any action after complaining on the matter, Shajahan Kabir claimed.
UNO SM Munim Lincoln denied the allegation saying no agent was ousted from any centre. BNP couldn’t give agents at all centres, he added.
Balloting at 55 municipalities in the fourth phase elections began at 8:00 am on Sunday. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) are being used in 29 pourashavas, while traditional ballot papers in the remaining 26 pourashavas in the fourth phase polls.
There are some 1,667,224 voters in the 55 pourashavas. In the election, 55 mayors, 167 women councillors from the reserved seats, and 501 general councillors will be elected.
A total of 217 mayoral candidates, 618 women councillor candidates, and 2,070 general councillors have been contesting are in the electoral race.