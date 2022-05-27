BNP meets with Labour Party to wage united movement

Without elaborating on the meeting outcomes, he said they will come up with an announcement about their future course of action following their talks with other parties.
Mostafizur Iran said they sat with the BNP at a critical juncture in the nation. "You know that there is no democracy and there is no right to vote in Bangladesh….We welcome the BNP's dialogue at such a time."
The BNP will succeed in its efforts to turn Bangladesh into a democratic state and implement the spirit and the aspirations of the Liberation War by uniting the political parties, he said. "Our party will extend all support to the BNP in its struggle to restore people's democratic rights."
On Tuesday, the BNP formally began a dialogue with other opposition parties with the first meeting with Nagorik Oikya aimed at forging unity among opposition political parties.
The BNP standing committee decided to hold talks with political parties and finalise an outline of a united movement through the discussions.