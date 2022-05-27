BNP meets with Labour Party to wage united movement

The BNP on Friday sat with the Labour Party, one of the components of the 20-party alliance, to forge a unity among political parties to wage a greater movement for the "restoration" of democracy.

A nine-member delegation of the Labour Party, led by its chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran, had talks with BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office. Earlier, the party held a meeting with Nagorik Oikya.

Nazrul Islam Khan, BNP standing committee member and 20-party coordinator, was also present.

Later, Nazrul told the reporters they discussed the current political situation of the country. ''We also talked about our next course of action and strategies to implement our programmes to overcome such a situation."