BNP mourns Shah Ahmed Shafi’s death

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Friday expressed deep shock at the death of Shah Ahmad Shafi, amir of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, reports UNB.
In a condolence message, he said the death of a renowned Islamic scholar like Ahmad Shafi as an irreparable loss for the country's people.
"The people of the country have been deprived of getting the right direction to follow in this world and the hereafter following the demise of the eminent Islamic thinker and scholar Shah Ahmad Shafi," he said.
As an Islamic scholar, the BNP leader said Ahmad Shafi was widely respected. "The country has lost a dedicated and famous scholar with his death."
He prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and conveyed his profound sympathy to the bereaved family members and his followers, fans and well-wishers.
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman Tarique Rahman also condoled his death.
Allama Shah Ahmed Shafi, the rector of Hathazari Madrasa and chief of Hefazat e Islam, breathed his last in a hospital in the capital on Friday evening, within 24 hours of resigning from his post at Hathazari in the face of student protests. He was 104.