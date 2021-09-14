BNP moves to understand pulse of grassroots leaders

The opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has called meetings to understand the mindset of grassroots leaders and activists within one week since the ruling Awami League in a meeting of its Central Working Committee discussed 'preparations of elections'.

Meetings of the secretarial posts of BNP central executive committee have been called after three and a half years. The move has evoked a curiosity in the political arena.

Three-day organisational meetings will be held at the party chairperson Khaleda Zia’s political office in Ghulshan of Dhaka from today, Tuesday. There are discussions among the different level of leaders and activists whether the meetings are called to fix strategy for movement or preparations for elections.

According to BNP senior leaders, the organisational meeting is going to plan about a wide-spread movement against the government.

Nearly four hundred leaders of its affiliated bodies including the central executive committee have been invited to join the meeting where BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members will be present.

Party policymakers in the meeting will try to understand the mindset of the grassroots leaders.