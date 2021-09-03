BNP MP demands statement from home minister over Dhaka Boat Club

BNP MP Harunur Rashid on Friday demanded a statement from the home minister over the establishment of the much-talked-about Dhaka Boat Club, reports UNB.

"Has it been set up alongside a river with government approval? Is the Inspector General of Police (IGP) performing as its president with any government permission?" he questioned.

The opposition MP came up with the questions while speaking in parliament on a point-of-order.

"I don't know whether the chief of the police department can become a member or play a role in establishing any such club! There's nothing like that in Bangladesh's 50 years of history since independence," Harun said.

He alleged that consumption of alcohol, playing cards and gambling are common in the club.

He demanded a statement from the home minister whether the IGP could be a member of any such club under any law.

The Dhaka Boat Club Limited came in the limelight after actress Pori Moni brought an allegation of rape and murder attempt on her at the club. Later, businessman Nasiruddin Mahmood and Omi were arrested in a case filed by Pori Moni.

