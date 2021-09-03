Politics

BNP MP demands statement from home minister over Dhaka Boat Club

Prothom Alo English Desk

BNP MP Harunur Rashid on Friday demanded a statement from the home minister over the establishment of the much-talked-about Dhaka Boat Club, reports UNB.

"Has it been set up alongside a river with government approval? Is the Inspector General of Police (IGP) performing as its president with any government permission?" he questioned.

The opposition MP came up with the questions while speaking in parliament on a point-of-order.

"I don't know whether the chief of the police department can become a member or play a role in establishing any such club! There's nothing like that in Bangladesh's 50 years of history since independence," Harun said.

He alleged that consumption of alcohol, playing cards and gambling are common in the club.

He demanded a statement from the home minister whether the IGP could be a member of any such club under any law.

The Dhaka Boat Club Limited came in the limelight after actress Pori Moni brought an allegation of rape and murder attempt on her at the club. Later, businessman Nasiruddin Mahmood and Omi were arrested in a case filed by Pori Moni.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Referring to the death of college student Mosarat Jahan Munia in a flat at Gulshan in late April, the BNP MP, elected from Chapainawabganj-3, also wanted to know whether the case will be handed over to Rapid Action Battalion for fresh investigation to bring the perpetrators to book.

He said a girl named Munia had reportedly killed herself a few months ago. "The police submitted a final report on the case of incitement to suicide. Munia's conversations over phone with the Bashundhara MD, photos with him have also appeared in the media," he added.

Harunur Rashid went on saying, "I want to know whether the investigation into this incident will be handed over to RAB. If not, I think, the government doesn't want to identify those involved in such crimes. The government wants to hide them (involved in such crimes)."

Advertisement

The BNP MP said the government needs to give utmost importance to these issues. "Those involved in the crimes need to be given exemplary punishment."

Harunur Rashid also said illegal drugs have also flooded the country and it is being spread in the name of DJ Party in various "elite" areas, including Dhaka.

He demanded the government take effective steps against it.

The BNP MP alleged the members of law enforcement agencies are also involved in reckless activities, "even in drug trafficking".

He said the arrest and bail of the actress Pori Moni has also caused quite a stir across the country.

Harun said the officer overseeing the investigation into the incident has already been fired.

He said RAB members had raided Pori Moni's house and the elite force sought to carry out the investigation into the incident as "big fish were behind it and they need to be identified."

He demanded a statement from the home minister on Pori Moni's arrest, too.

Rapid PCR lab

Meanwhile, Awami League MP Moslem Uddin Ahmed from Chattogram-8 demanded the government set up Rapid PCR labs at the country's international airports to carry out Covid-19 tests so that Bangladeshi expatriate workers can return to their workplaces in different countries, especially in the UAE.

Speaking on a point-of-order, the AL MP said many expatriate workers cannot go to their workplaces abroad, especially the UAE, as Covid-19 tests at the Rapid PCT lab are mandatory for going to those countries.

Read more from Politics
Advertisement