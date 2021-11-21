BNP MPs threaten to resign unless Khaleda is sent abroad for treatment

Harunur Rashid, MP, said, “Don’t force us to leave parliament.” He also said their demand is logical. They will have to think whether they would continue as MPs if their demands are not met with, he added.

The BNP MP further said the government knows that the people will be energised if Khaleda Zia is released. “That’s why the government is not releasing her. The way the prime minister dictated the law minister by looking back in the Jatiya Sangsad is shameful. And, the way the law minister explained (the law) is ludicrous.”

Another MP, GM Siraj, said the health condition of Khaleda Zia is very bad. She is dwelling in the midst of life and death. But the government has been overlooking the advices of physicians, he added.

“The law minister said Khaleda Zia will have to go to jail to apply for going abroad. If the government wants it can declare Khaleda Zia’s residence as sub-jail and send her abroad for treatment within 24 hours,” the MP said.