BNP never takes lessons from history: Quader

Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the BNP does not take lessons from the history and it will do the same in the future, reports BSS.

“Not in the field of politics, the BNP is surviving relying on the media only through lip service, staying inside the security fences. In fact, the BNP does not take lessons from history and it will not do it too,” he said in a statement issued protesting a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Quader said Mirza Fakhrul Islam shamelessly criticised the government as a Chhatra Dal leader was denied bail in a court.

“There are specific legal procedures in granting bail to any person and it is the only jurisdiction of the court. The issue of blaming the government here is politically motivated,” he said.

The AL general secretary said the present government has been established on the basis of democratic values and it never believes in oppression to anyone.

Vowing that the Awami League is committed to establishing the culture of rule of law and justice in the country, Quader warned that legal action would be taken against the people or organisations involved in sabotage and subversive acts which disrupt the state’s discipline and peace and public security as well.

