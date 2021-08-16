BNP never takes lessons from history: Quader

Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Monday said the BNP does not take lessons from the history and it will do the same in the future, reports BSS.

“Not in the field of politics, the BNP is surviving relying on the media only through lip service, staying inside the security fences. In fact, the BNP does not take lessons from history and it will not do it too,” he said in a statement issued protesting a remark of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.