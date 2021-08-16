BNP never takes lessons from history: Quader

Quader said Mirza Fakhrul Islam shamelessly criticised the government as a Chhatra Dal leader was denied bail in a court.
“There are specific legal procedures in granting bail to any person and it is the only jurisdiction of the court. The issue of blaming the government here is politically motivated,” he said.
The AL general secretary said the present government has been established on the basis of democratic values and it never believes in oppression to anyone.
Vowing that the Awami League is committed to establishing the culture of rule of law and justice in the country, Quader warned that legal action would be taken against the people or organisations involved in sabotage and subversive acts which disrupt the state’s discipline and peace and public security as well.