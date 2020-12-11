BNP patronises Bangabandhu’s sculpture vandalism, Quader alleges

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the extreme communal forces committed the unpardonable offence like vandalism of Bangabandhu’s sculpture under the patronisation of BNP, reports BSS.

“BNP in one hand patronises anti-Liberation and extreme communal forces, on the other hand, it always talks about democracy. Extremism had mounted up in the country under the patronization of BNP,” he said.

Quader was addressing a coronavirus (COVID-19) protective equipment distribution ceremony arranged by AL’s relief and social welfare sub-committee at the party president’s Dhanmondi political office here. He joined it virtually from his official residence on parliament premises.