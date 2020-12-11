BNP patronises Bangabandhu’s sculpture vandalism, Quader alleges

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday said the extreme communal forces committed the unpardonable offence like vandalism of Bangabandhu’s sculpture under the patronisation of BNP, reports BSS.
“BNP in one hand patronises anti-Liberation and extreme communal forces, on the other hand, it always talks about democracy. Extremism had mounted up in the country under the patronization of BNP,” he said.
Quader was addressing a coronavirus (COVID-19) protective equipment distribution ceremony arranged by AL’s relief and social welfare sub-committee at the party president’s Dhanmondi political office here. He joined it virtually from his official residence on parliament premises.
About BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s allegation that extremism rises due to lack of democratic practices, the AL general secretary questioned who created the militants — ‘Bangla Bhai’ and ‘Shaykh Abdur Rahman’– when the country-wide series bombings took place and when coordinated bomb attacks were launched on four cinemas halls –Alaka, Chayabani, Purobi and Ajanta – in Mymensingh.
“BNP always talks about democracy. They claimed democracy existed during their government’s term. Then, how did the extremism mount up?” he questioned.
Quader said BNP created extremism and supported and nurtured militants to sustain in power and wipe out the spirit of Liberation War from the country.
About Mirza Fakhrul’s remarks that the AL government will have to face the trial for violating human rights, the AL general secretary said the talks of human rights don’t suit BNP.
Turning to the AL’s nomination process in the upcoming local government elections, he urged the party men to refrain from sending the names of those who violated party’s decision in previous elections.
He said if any AL lawmaker, minister or central leader is found involved in backing the revel candidates of previous elections, the party will take tough actions against them.
Calling upon all to abide by the health guidelines and wear facemasks mandatorily, the minister said the outbreak of COVID-19 has changed the normal trend of life.
Mentioning that the coronavirus positive cases and number of deaths are in the rising trend in Bangladesh, he urged all to remain alert about the possible second wave of the COVID-19.
AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi and education and human resources secretary Shamsun Nahar Chapa were present, among others, at the Dhanmondi office.