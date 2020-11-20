BNP politics confined to press briefings, says Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Friday said BNP has started the politics of grievances and press briefings after being failed to wage movement, reports BSS.

“This party (BNP) could not even hold a large procession demanding the release of its leader (Khaleda Zia). Being a failure to wage movement, they (BNP leaders) have started the politics of grievances,” he told the meet-the-press of Dhaka Reporters Unity (DRU) through videoconferencing from his official residence here.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader said if the opposition party becomes strong, democracy will be strengthened.

“But the walls of hatred have been raised due to conflicts in our politics. After the death of BNP chairperson Begum Zia’s youngest son Koko, prime minister Sheikh Hasina went to Begum Zia to express her condolence.”