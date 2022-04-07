BNP seeks explanation from Shawkat for ‘ignoring party decision’

Leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies joined the programme under the leadership of Shawkat.
A recent meeting of BNP's standing committee decided to take organisational action against Shawkat for organising such a programme without the party's permission.
A senior BNP leader told the news agency that Shawkat can be expelled by the party high command if he fails to come up with a satisfactory explanation.
Earlier in December last year, the party issued a show-cause notice to Shawkat Mahmud for violating the party discipline by staging a sudden demonstration in the city by "misguiding" party leaders and activists.