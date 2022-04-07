BNP seeks explanation from Shawkat for ‘ignoring party decision’

BNP on Wednesday sought an explanation from its vice-chairman and journalist leader Shawkat Mahmud for holding a rally in the city ignoring the party's decision, reports UNB.

A letter, signed by the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, asked Shawkat to give an explanation for his action within five days.

On 27 March last, a rally was held in front of the National Press Club under the banner of "Professional Society," demanding that the government check the surge in prices of essential items, restore democracy and release BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.