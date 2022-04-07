Politics

BNP seeks explanation from Shawkat for ‘ignoring party decision’

Prothom Alo English Desk
BNP logo
BNP on Wednesday sought an explanation from its vice-chairman and journalist leader Shawkat Mahmud for holding a rally in the city ignoring the party's decision, reports UNB.

A letter, signed by the party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, asked Shawkat to give an explanation for his action within five days.

On 27 March last, a rally was held in front of the National Press Club under the banner of "Professional Society," demanding that the government check the surge in prices of essential items, restore democracy and release BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies joined the programme under the leadership of Shawkat.

A recent meeting of BNP's standing committee decided to take organisational action against Shawkat for organising such a programme without the party's permission.

A senior BNP leader told the news agency that Shawkat can be expelled by the party high command if he fails to come up with a satisfactory explanation.

Earlier in December last year, the party issued a show-cause notice to Shawkat Mahmud for violating the party discipline by staging a sudden demonstration in the city by "misguiding" party leaders and activists.

