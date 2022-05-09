BNP sees EVM as Awami League’s new ‘trap’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) feels that the ruling Awami League has already begun to draw up all sorts of ‘strategies’ and ‘traps’ in preparation of the coming parliamentary election. BNP leaders feel that the indication given at Awami League’s central working committee on Saturday about using electronic voting machines (EVM) in the next general election, is a part of those plans.

Attempts to bring BNP to the next election, giving it the scope to hold meetings and rallies, and the prime minister’s assurance of a free and fair election, are all a part of Awami League’s political strategy, BNP feels.

Senior leaders of BNP say that similar assurances had been given by the top level of government before the Jatiya Sangsad election in December 2018 too. But the people no longer have faith in assurances of free, fair and neutral elections. These assurances are basically new ploys to entrap BNP and the other opposition parties.