BNP should be tried for crimes against humanity, says Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP should be tried in crimes against humanity tribunal as the party has been committing crimes against humanity continuously since its inception, reports BSS.

“There is no heinous crime that BNP did not commit, including promulgation of indemnity act to stop the trial of killers of Bangabandhu and jail killing, grenade attacks and killing people by carrying out arson attacks,” he said.

He was addressing the biennial council of AL’s Adamdighi upazila unit, Bogura joining it through a videoconference from his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka.