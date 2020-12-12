BNP should be tried for crimes against humanity, says Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP should be tried in crimes against humanity tribunal as the party has been committing crimes against humanity continuously since its inception, reports BSS.
“There is no heinous crime that BNP did not commit, including promulgation of indemnity act to stop the trial of killers of Bangabandhu and jail killing, grenade attacks and killing people by carrying out arson attacks,” he said.
He was addressing the biennial council of AL’s Adamdighi upazila unit, Bogura joining it through a videoconference from his official residence on parliament premises in Dhaka.
Terming BNP as the creator of cliques of goons in the country, Quader said BNP’s history is the history of conspiracy, killing of people and militancy.
He said there is no democracy inside BNP but they always talk about democracy.
Turning to his own party, the AL general secretary said there could be competition of leadership in a big party but this competition must maintain organisational discipline and regulation.
He urged the party leaders and workers to refrain from anything that tarnish the image of the party.
Bangabandhu’s daughter Awami League president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina is very strict about discipline, he said, adding that if anyone violates organisational discipline, the party will not spare him or her.
He said dedicated workers of AL who stayed with the party in its crisis must be evaluated in the committees of the party.
Extortionists, corrupt people and wrongdoers will not be given any room in the party, he said.
AL organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain and health affairs secretary Rokeya Sultana joined the council, among others.
Adamdighi upazila AL acting president Qudrat-e-Elahi presided over the function which was moderated by general secretary Rajibul Alam Ripu.