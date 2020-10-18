BNP slams EC for ‘subservient role’ in by-polls

BNP on Sunday alleged that the election commission has 'deceived people once again with its inactive and subservient role' during Saturday's by-polls to Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 seats, reports UNB.



"Awami League cadres snatched votes with the help of law enforcers in the by-polls by indulging in vote robbery, casting fake votes and driving out agents of the candidates of opposition parties the way they did during the 2018 national election," said BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.