BNP starts hunger strike seeking Khaleda’s treatment abroad

On Thursday, Mirza Fakhrul announced the programme at a press conference at BNP chairperson's Gulshan office.
Fakhrul said the programme will also be observed in all metropolitan cities and district towns.
"Khaleda Zia is fighting a battle between life and death. She's the most beloved leader of the people of Bangladesh. It's inhumane that she won't be given a scope to receive treatment abroad," he said.
Meanwhile, at a discussion programme on Friday, Fakhrul accused the government of plotting to end the life of Khaleda Zia by not allowing her to receive advanced treatment abroad.
He also said they will come up with more action programmes after observing the mass-hunger strike today.
The BNP leader hoped that democratic political parties, including the 20-party alliance partners, will express solidarity with their party by joining the hunger strike programme. "We urge them to come to our central office. Let's strengthen the movement so that our leader gets the scope to get treatment abroad. From there, we will announce more programmes."
Khaleda, a 76-year-old former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.
The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.
They also said she is now suffering from critical cardiac, kidney problems while her blood sugar is out of control and hemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.
On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the home ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.