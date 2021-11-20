BNP starts hunger strike seeking Khaleda’s treatment abroad

BNP started a seven-hour mass hunger strike programme in the capital on Saturday morning demanding that its 'critically ill' chairperson Khaleda Zia be allowed to go abroad for advanced treatment, reports UNB.

As part of a countrywide programme, hundreds of leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies began the hunger strike in front of their Nayapaltan central office at 9:00am.

Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir formally inaugurated the programme.

He urged all to observe the programme till 4pm in a peaceful manner with due respect maintaining discipline.