BNP threatens one-point movement

BNP on Wednesday threatened to wage a 'one-point' movement to 'restore' democracy ousting the Awami League government, reports UNB.

Speaking at a protest rally in the city, the party leaders also warned the government of 'bad consequences' if it removes BNP founder Ziaur Rahman's gallantry title 'Bir Uttam'.

As part of the party's countrywide programme, BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the rally in front of the Jatiya Press Club protesting what the party said an "evil effort" to repeal the party founder Zia's Bir Uttam title.

"The way they indulged in vote robbery in the polls to different city corporations and municipalities, we can't allow this government to hold any other election. We won't give any one anymore chance to stay in power through vote robbery," said BNP chairperson's adviser Amanullah Aman.





