BNP to hold rally in Khulna Saturday, public transport suspended

Transport movement in 18 routes will remain suspended for 24 hours from Friday evening as the de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is scheduled to hold a divisional grand rally in Khulna.

BNP will organise the rally in front of its Khulna headquarters on Saturday noon. The party did not get permission to organise the rally from the concerned authorities until Friday morning.

Transport owners’ association did not mention any specific reason to stop the movement. They, however, said that the decision to suspend the movement of public transport on as many as 18 routes in Khulna from 6:00pm on Friday has been taken to avoid any untoward incident during BNP’s divisional grand rally on Saturday.