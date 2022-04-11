BNP to seek ACC investigation over corruption of govt and ruling party

Mirza Fakhrul said, “A festival of corruption is going on in Bangladesh. We have talked about the government’s corruption in different sectors on different occasions. A phone conversation between an adviser of the government and the law minister sparked criticism. We wanted to know whether the investigation was carried out over conservation.”
He said there is an allegation of laundering Tk 20 billion by a member of a family in Faridpur. Although the accused was arrested, the government is trying to hide the matter.
The BNP leader said, “We, the supreme forum of the party, have decided that we will submit a letter to the ACC for the time being over the government’s corruption. In that letter, we will ask them to investigate the matters.”
In the press briefing, Mirza Fakhrul said a delegation led by BNP joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal will approach the ACC to submit the letter seeking probe over the issues, including the telephone conversation between the adviser and the minister, and laundering Tk 20 billion.
He said, “We hope that the ACC will investigate the matters and take necessary actions.”
When asked, Mirza Fakhrul said, “We have not decided to publish the white paper now. However, we have a plan to do so.”