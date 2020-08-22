BNP trashes PM Hasina’s remarks on Khaleda's involvement with 21 Aug grenade attack





He said Kahar, who had been taking preparation for getting Awami League's nomination to contest the parliamentary election from his area, was given the charge for carrying out reinvestigation into the case only to take it to a different direction.



The BNP leader said the law enforcers recorded a confessional statement of militant leader Mufti Hannan to establish that Tarique and other BNP leaders directed him to carry out the attack.



He said Mufti Hanan himself appealed for the withdrawal of the statement as it was taken forcefully through torture.



Fakhrul said BNP has been involved in the 21 August case to implement a far-reaching blueprint to destroy the party, its chairperson Khaleda Zia and Tarique Rahman.



He also said the government has now made Khaleda its target after convicting Tarique and other BNP leaders through a 'farcical' trial and supplementary chargesheet in the case by 'controlling' the judiciary.



On 21 August, 2004, a grisly attack was carried out on an anti-terrorism rally of Awami League at Bangabandhu Avenue when the BNP-Jamaat alliance was in power. The then opposition leader and current prime minister Sheikh Hasina was the main target.



At least 24 leaders and activists of the party, including its women affairs secretary and late president Zillur Rahman's wife Ivy Rahman, were killed and 300 others injured. Hasina narrowly escaped the attack but her hearing was badly damaged.



A Dhaka court on 10 October, 2018 sentenced 19 people, including the then BNP-led government's state minister for home Lutfozzaman Babar to death.

Tarique Rahman, eldest son of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, and 18 others were also sentenced to life in prison.

