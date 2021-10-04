BNP trying to make the general election controversial: PM Hasina

Some of the journalists attended the press conference at Ganobhaban while others were connected from the prime minister’s office through a virtual platform.
At the press conference Sheikh Hasina questioned the leadership of BNP saying that one (Khaleda) is convicted for misappropriating the fund of orphans and another (Tarique) is a fugitive convicted for various misdeeds, including the August-21 grenade attack and 10-truck arms-haul cases.
“They know they won’t win. How will they win? Where is its leadership? One is a convicted for misappropriating the fund of orphans and another is a fugitive as he’s convicted for the August-21 grenade attack and 10-truck arms-haul cases. They are still there in the (party) leadership. If this is the case, under which consideration people would vote for them,” Sheikh Hasina said.
“The prime minister said even these two leaders are not eligible to take part in the election. They have no confidence that they can win the polls.”