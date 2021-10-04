Politics

BNP trying to make the general election controversial: PM Hasina

Prothom Alo English Desk
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina speaking at the press conference in her official residence Ganobhaban on 4 October on her recent visit to the United States to join the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New YorkPMO

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said BNP wants to make the next general election controversial as they do not have any chance of winning the poll, reports UNB.

“They know they don’t have any possibility of winning the election. So, their effort is to make it controversial, create confusion among people and harm people by any means,” she said while replying to a question at a press conference in her official residence Ganobhaban on her recent visit to the United States to join the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

Some of the journalists attended the press conference at Ganobhaban while others were connected from the prime minister’s office through a virtual platform.

At the press conference Sheikh Hasina questioned the leadership of BNP saying that one (Khaleda) is convicted for misappropriating the fund of orphans and another (Tarique) is a fugitive convicted for various misdeeds, including the August-21 grenade attack and 10-truck arms-haul cases.

“They know they won’t win. How will they win? Where is its leadership? One is a convicted for misappropriating the fund of orphans and another is a fugitive as he’s convicted for the August-21 grenade attack and 10-truck arms-haul cases. They are still there in the (party) leadership. If this is the case, under which consideration people would vote for them,” Sheikh Hasina said.

“The prime minister said even these two leaders are not eligible to take part in the election. They have no confidence that they can win the polls.”

