BNP trying to make the general election controversial: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said BNP wants to make the next general election controversial as they do not have any chance of winning the poll, reports UNB.

“They know they don’t have any possibility of winning the election. So, their effort is to make it controversial, create confusion among people and harm people by any means,” she said while replying to a question at a press conference in her official residence Ganobhaban on her recent visit to the United States to join the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.