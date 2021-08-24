BNP will celebrate founding anniversary on 1 Sept

As per the programmes, the party flag will be hoisted atop its Naya Paltan central office and all other offices of BNP across the country at 6:00am on 1 September.
Besides, BNP standing committee members will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 11:00am on the day.
Later, the leaders and activists of BNP Dhaka south and north units will also place wreaths at Zia’s grave at 12noon.
The party will also arrange a virtual discussion at 3:00pm on the day.
BNP’s associate bodies and their all units across the country will mark the day by holding various programmes, including discussions and providing assistance to the corona-infected patients through the party’s Covid-19 help centres.
On 1 September 1978, Ziaur Rahman founded BNP with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh. BNP ruled the country for several terms.