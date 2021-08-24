Politics

BNP will celebrate founding anniversary on 1 Sept

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
BNP party flag
BNP party flag

BNP on Tuesday chalked out various programmes, including virtual discussions, to celebrate its 43rd founding anniversary on 1 September, reports UNB.

BNP organising secretary Syed Emran Saleh Prince announced the programmes at a press briefing at the party’s Naya Paltan central office.

He said they will observe all the programmes, maintaining social-distancing rules.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As per the programmes, the party flag will be hoisted atop its Naya Paltan central office and all other offices of BNP across the country at 6:00am on 1 September.

Besides, BNP standing committee members will place wreaths and offer fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 11:00am on the day.

Later, the leaders and activists of BNP Dhaka south and north units will also place wreaths at Zia’s grave at 12noon.

The party will also arrange a virtual discussion at 3:00pm on the day.

Advertisement

BNP’s associate bodies and their all units across the country will mark the day by holding various programmes, including discussions and providing assistance to the corona-infected patients through the party’s Covid-19 help centres.

On 1 September 1978, Ziaur Rahman founded BNP with a 19-point programme to build a self-reliant Bangladesh. BNP ruled the country for several terms.

Read more from Politics
Advertisement