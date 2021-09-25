'BNP won't rush into a movement'

BNP's central leadership and other important leaders at the field level, feel that the party's meetings held after a long gap, over a span of six days in two phases, have had a good impact.

The leaders say that a message has gone out to the grassroots about why the meetings were held and what the BNP leadership is planning about the coming election.

BNP leaders have said, however, that despite the series of meetings and the views that came forward, the party policymakers have no plan of taking up any movement at the moment. There is still over two years for the election and the party is not organisationally prepared as yet to rush into a movement.

Also, it will take around another year for BNP and its affiliated bodies to complete the reorganisation process. In Dhaka, which is the centre for any political movement, only the convening committee has been formed. The top leaders are also taking into consideration the consequences if the movement fails and what the predicament of the party will be in such circumstances.