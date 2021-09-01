BNP’s 43rd founding anniversary observed

The party flag was hoisted atop its Naya Paltan central office and all other offices of BNP across the country at 6:00am.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir together with party senior leaders placed wreaths and offered fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 11:00am, marking the day.

Later, the leaders and activists of BNP’s Dhaka south and north units also placed wreaths at Zia’s grave at 11:30am.