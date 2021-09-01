BNP’s 43rd founding anniversary observed

The party flag was hoisted atop its Naya Paltan central office and all other offices of BNP across the country at 6:00am.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir together with party senior leaders placed wreaths and offered fateha at the grave of its founder Ziaur Rahman at 11:00am, marking the day.
Later, the leaders and activists of BNP’s Dhaka south and north units also placed wreaths at Zia’s grave at 11:30am.
Doctors’ Association of Bangladesh (DAB) arranged a health camp on the ground floor of the BNP’s central office at 12 noon.
On the occasion, the party will also arrange a discussion at the National Press Club on Thursday.
BNP's associate bodies and all other units across the country also marked the day by holding various programmes, including discussions and providing assistance to Covid-infected patients through the party's Covid-19 help centres.
In its 42 years' journey, BNP had been in power for four times and in the opposition bench twice.