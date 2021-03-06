BNP’s 7 March observance is political hypocrisy: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday termed BNP’s announcement to observe the historic 7 March “nothing but another political hypocrisy” and said that the party wants to hide its face with mask through this programme, reports BSS.

“BNP not only banned Bangabandhu’s 7 March speech but also tortured those who played the record of the speech,” he said before joining a meeting at the AL’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office here.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said BNP made many people crippled by torturing them for playing the record of the landmark speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman while many people were imprisoned for playing the speech.

“Today, suddenly after 46 years, BNP realized about observing the 7 March. This is nothing but their political hypocrisy,” he said.