BNP's call for national unity is new mockery with people: Quader

BSS
Dhaka
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) call for forging national unity is a new mockery with the people.

He said this while virtually addressing the triennial council of Magura district unit of AL from his official residence in the capital.

Quader said the talks of launching movement to oust the government don't suit those who cannot wage any proper movement for freeing own party's chairperson.

He urged BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to bring unity inside own party at first before calling for forging national unity.

He further said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government carried out unprecedented development and progress in the country. That is why the opposition party is failing at implementing protest programmes.

He said Bangladesh is not a loan defaulter rather it provided loan to Sri Lanka.

About BNP leader's comment that Bangladesh's condition will be like Sri Lanka, Quader said if the people of Bangladesh stay happy, Mirza Fakhrul becomes unhappy.

AL presidium members Kazi Jafarullah and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organizing secretary BM Mozammel Haque attended the council at the historic Nomani ground in Magura.

Magura district AL acting president AFM Abdul Fattah chaired the council.

