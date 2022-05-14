BNP's call for national unity is new mockery with people: Quader

He urged BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir to bring unity inside own party at first before calling for forging national unity.
He further said that prime minister Sheikh Hasina's government carried out unprecedented development and progress in the country. That is why the opposition party is failing at implementing protest programmes.
He said Bangladesh is not a loan defaulter rather it provided loan to Sri Lanka.
About BNP leader's comment that Bangladesh's condition will be like Sri Lanka, Quader said if the people of Bangladesh stay happy, Mirza Fakhrul becomes unhappy.
AL presidium members Kazi Jafarullah and Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and organizing secretary BM Mozammel Haque attended the council at the historic Nomani ground in Magura.
Magura district AL acting president AFM Abdul Fattah chaired the council.