BNP's call for national unity is new mockery with people: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Saturday said that Bangladesh Nationalist Party's (BNP) call for forging national unity is a new mockery with the people.

He said this while virtually addressing the triennial council of Magura district unit of AL from his official residence in the capital.

Quader said the talks of launching movement to oust the government don't suit those who cannot wage any proper movement for freeing own party's chairperson.