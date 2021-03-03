BNP’s negative politics harms development, democracy: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday said BNP’s negative and ill politics is harmful for the country’s development and damaging for the flourishing of democracy.

“The negative and ill politics pursued by the BNP is not only impeding the ongoing development process in the country, but also hindering the growth of democracy under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said this as the chief guest, joining a discussion at AL central office through video conferencing from his official residence in the city.

AL organized the discussion marking Bangabandhu’s birth centenary and the golden jubilee of country’s independence and also for introducing the newly elected relief and social welfare sub-committee members.