Politics

BNP’s only politics now to castigate govt: Quader

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Obaidul Quader
Obaidul Quader File photo

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said constant criticism of the government has now become BNP's only political programme, reports BSS.

“When almost all political parties of the world are doing politics together for protecting the lives of the people from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, at that time the BNP is busy with spreading venom of criticism against the government," he said in a statement.

Advertisement

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, issued the statement in response to a statement given by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

The AL general secretary said at the present situation, political parties are working shoulder to shoulder for the welfare of the people in almost all countries, many of which once witnessed severe rivalry between the ruling parties and the oppositions.

Advertisement

Quader said under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the government is working hard for saving the lives and livelihood of the people from the lethal virus.

But at that time, he said, BNP is deliberately making false and fabricated statements every day, increasing the plight of the people.

Read more from Politics
Advertisement