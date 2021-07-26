BNP’s only politics now to castigate govt: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, issued the statement in response to a statement given by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
The AL general secretary said at the present situation, political parties are working shoulder to shoulder for the welfare of the people in almost all countries, many of which once witnessed severe rivalry between the ruling parties and the oppositions.
Quader said under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the government is working hard for saving the lives and livelihood of the people from the lethal virus.
But at that time, he said, BNP is deliberately making false and fabricated statements every day, increasing the plight of the people.