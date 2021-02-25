BNP’s plan to observe 7th March to have positive impact: Quader

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said BNP's decision to observe the historic 7th March will cast a positive impact on the country's political environment, reports UNB.

He welcomed the BNP's decision on behalf of the Awami League saying, "Those who had barred the observance of the historic 7th March for so long will now observe the day! Awami League welcomes the decision. I think it'll create a positive political environment in the country."

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, made the remarks while addressing a discussion marking the founding anniversary of Sheikh Russell National Council for Children and Adolescents at Krishibid Institution auditorium in the capital on Thursday.

He joined the discussion through videoconference from his official residence.