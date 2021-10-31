BNP's politics has no reflection of people's hope, aspirations: Quader

"The government wants a strong and responsible opposition party ... but BNP is always holding programmes only aiming to get publicity in media," he said, adding that their politics is actually rhetoric and people have no connection with their programmes.

Noting that BNP's major failure is not to learn lessons from the past mistake, Quader said Awami League is more popular than BNP as it can boldly face the wrong to correct itself.

"People could never think BNP as an alternative to Awami League in power politics," said the ruling party leader.