BNP's rally: Rajshahi bus services suspended

Bus services from Rajshahi to other routes were suspended abruptly from Monday ahead of BNP’s scheduled rally in the district on Tuesday, causing untold sufferings to the general commuters.

Rajshahi Bus Owners Association general secretary of Matiul Haque Tito defended the decision citing security concerns. “We fear attacks on vehicles during BNP's divisional rally in Rajshahi on Tuesday,” he said.

“We stopped bus operations considering the safety of the workers. We’ll resume operation when the situation improves,” Tito said.

But general secretary of Rajshahi District Motor Workers Union Mahatab Hossain claimed that one of their workers had been assaulted in Bogura. “The bus services were suspended as part of a previously announced programme protesting against the attack,” he said