BNP's wrongdoing won't go unchallenged: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today issued a note of warning to BNP, saying that none of the party’s wrongdoings would be left unchallenged, reports BSS.

“BNP will not get any benefit by giving a threat of movement to Awami League which reached today’s position by waging movements and struggles on streets and faced repression, harassment and imprisonment,” he told a press conference on contemporary issues at his official residence here.

Quader said defeated leaders of BNP who failed in both elections and movements are now out to create a chaotic situation in the country in the name of political programme.

BNP’s evil attempts will not succeed as the party will not get any support of the people, he said, questioning what will be the benefit of the people to hear the story of failures of defeated candidates.

The AL general secretary said BNP leaders do not have their own remarks rather they readout the messages sent from the bank of the Tames river (London) as like as parrots.

Terming BNP’s Nayapaltan office as a factory of creating rumors, Quader said Nayapaltan office’s propaganda and misinformation have created a wall of mistrust among the BNP leaders in reality.

He said though BNP leaders create ‘storm of movement’ in media, they never stay on streets.