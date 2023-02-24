Chittagong University: Old feud triggers fresh BCL infight

The two factions belong to the BCL sub-group Bijoy. It is familiar as follower of deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.
Earlier on 21 February, the two factions of the sub-group clashed over occupying room no. 442 of Alaol Hall of the university. Some 12 BCL men were injured in the clash.
The Chittagong University unit of Chhatra League, a student organisation affiliated with the ruling party, has long been divided into two groups – one controlled by former city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin while the other by the deputy minister.
The two groups are also divided into 11 sub-groups – nine controlled by the former mayor and two by the deputy minister.