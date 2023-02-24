Chittagong University: Old feud triggers fresh BCL infight

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have once again engaged in an infight on the Chittagong University campus, taking a cue from their previous feud over occupying rooms in a residential hall.

The clash took place before the Suhrawardy Hall on the campus around 5:30 pm on Friday, which left one injured. The aggrieved BCL men also vandalised at least 10 rooms of the hall.