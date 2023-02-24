Politics

Chittagong University: Old feud triggers fresh BCL infight

Correspondent
Chittagong University
Collected

Leaders and activists of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) have once again engaged in an infight on the Chittagong University campus, taking a cue from their previous feud over occupying rooms in a residential hall. 

The clash took place before the Suhrawardy Hall on the campus around 5:30 pm on Friday, which left one injured. The aggrieved BCL men also vandalised at least 10 rooms of the hall.

The two factions belong to the BCL sub-group Bijoy. It is familiar as follower of deputy minister for education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury.

Earlier on 21 February, the two factions of the sub-group clashed over occupying room no. 442 of Alaol Hall of the university. Some 12 BCL men were injured in the clash.

The Chittagong University unit of Chhatra League, a student organisation affiliated with the ruling party, has long been divided into two groups – one controlled by former city mayor AJM Nasir Uddin while the other by the deputy minister. 

The two groups are also divided into 11 sub-groups – nine controlled by the former mayor and two by the deputy minister. 

Read more from Politics
Post Comment