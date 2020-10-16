By-polls to Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 Saturday

Two parliamentary constituencies - Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 - are going to by-polls on Saturday with the participation of two major political parties --Bangladesh Awami League and BNP, reports UNB.



The elections will be held from 9:00am to 5:00pm without any break through electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of traditional ballot papers.



In the Dhaka-5 constituency, six MP candidates, including Md Kazi Monirul Islam nominated by AL and Salauddin Ahmed nominated by BNP are there in the electoral race.



