BNP sets a record of torture on minority: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said the BNP has only set a record of torture of minority people in the country, reports BSS.

“There is no instance of attacks and torture in the country, which they (BNP) carried out on the Hindu community during their reign,” Quader said responding to a statement of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

He was addressing the triennial conference of various units and wards of Dhaka north city of Awami League, joining virtually from his official residence here this afternoon.