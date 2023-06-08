No talks with BNP over neutral govt issue: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader today said there will be no dialogue with the BNP over the issue of a neutral government.

"We remember what happened before the last general elections; we held dialogue with them (BNP) twice. What was the result? There was no result. There will be no dialogue with the party (BNP), if they raise the condition of the neutral government," he said.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, was addressing a discussion, organised by the Dhaka South City unit of the ruling AL, in front of the party's Bangabandhu Avenue's central office here this afternoon, marking the historic Six-Point Day.