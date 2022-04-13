Case against Zubaida Rahman to continue: Appellate Division

Four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique pronounced the order.
Earlier, on 7 April, the court fixed 13 April as the date of verdict after holding hearing on the leave to appeal petition. In its order the court said, “The petition is dismissed.”
AJ Mohammad Ali and Md Ruhul Kuddus represented Zubaida Rahman in the court while Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Khurshid Alam Khan said there is no legal bar to continue the lawsuit as the petition has been dismissed. Currently the case proceedings is underway at the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate.
ACC filed the lawsuit against Tarique Rahman, Zubaida Rahman and her mother Syeda Iqbal Mand Banu on charges of hiding information of wealth and earning wealth beyond the sources of income, with Kafrul police station on 26 September 2007.
In the next year charge sheet was filed against the three. Later, Zubaida Rahman filed the petition seeking annulment of the case.
After holding hearing, the court on 12 April 2017 dismissed Zubaida’s petition and ordered her to appear before the trial court within eight weeks. Following this, Zobaida Rahman filed the leave to appeal petition that year.