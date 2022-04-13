Case against Zubaida Rahman to continue: Appellate Division

Four-member bench of the Appellate Division, led by chief justice Hasan Foez Siddique pronounced the order.

Earlier, on 7 April, the court fixed 13 April as the date of verdict after holding hearing on the leave to appeal petition. In its order the court said, “The petition is dismissed.”

AJ Mohammad Ali and Md Ruhul Kuddus represented Zubaida Rahman in the court while Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the ACC.