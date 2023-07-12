BNP rally begins in Naya Paltan

The rally of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) began in the capital’s Naya Paltan at 2:00pm on Wednesday demanding the resignation of the Awami League government.
As the party leaders and activists started gathering in the area since the morning, the venue became crowded before 12:00pm.
Songs were performed in front of the party’s Naya Paltan office to motivate the party men and leaders were also seen addressing the rally.
Addressing the rally, Jatiyatabadi Swechchhasebok Dal president SM Zilani said, “We have been staging demonstration for 14 years, but this government didn’t listen to us. Now we will try those, who killed our brothers, through a one-point demand. We will protest no more, we will build resistance.”
Jatiyatabadi Tanti Dal convener Abul Kalam Azad said, “We want release of Khaleda Zia and all leaders-activists who are behind bars. We want one-point demand on ousting this government from this rally. We will make this movement successful by taking to streets and democracy will return to country.”
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir will address the rally as the chief guest with BNP Dhaka city north unit convener Aman Ullah Aman in the chair.