CCC polls take place peacefully foiling BNP’s conspiracies: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said the sixth election of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) was held peacefully with the satisfactory voter turnout.

“The election of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) was held in a fair and peaceful manner averting all conspiracies of BNP to foil the polls,” he said at a press conference held after the CCC polls at his official residence here.

The voter turnout was satisfactory despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

He added that a BNP-supported ward councilor candidate took the heinous path of creating an untoward situation in the polls such as breaking electronic voting machine (EVM), conducting terrorist activities and capturing polling centers, which was clearly seen in social media.