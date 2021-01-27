CCC polls take place peacefully foiling BNP’s conspiracies: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader today said the sixth election of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) was held peacefully with the satisfactory voter turnout.
“The election of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) was held in a fair and peaceful manner averting all conspiracies of BNP to foil the polls,” he said at a press conference held after the CCC polls at his official residence here.
The voter turnout was satisfactory despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, he said.
He added that a BNP-supported ward councilor candidate took the heinous path of creating an untoward situation in the polls such as breaking electronic voting machine (EVM), conducting terrorist activities and capturing polling centers, which was clearly seen in social media.
Lashing the BNP leaders, he said they (BNP leaders) again tried to make the elections questionable by not participating in the polls.
Since the beginning of the election, BNP leaders, activist and candidates were enjoying huge facilities in the field of polls which nobody got in the past, he said.
Explaining why BNP conducted terrorist activities during the polls, he said BNP is a very weak party and that is why they did it to hide the opinion of the mass people.
He said BNP does not have enough organizational capacity or ability to give agents at 735 polling centers.
Quader recalled that Manjur Alam was elected as a BNP candidate only once, but he was basically a man of Awami-ideology.
On behalf the AL, he thanked the Election Commission (EC), the law enforcement agencies, all the voters, the people and all those involved in the election and wished them all the best for their help in holding a free and peaceful election.