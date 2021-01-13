CCC polls violence: AL rebel candidate, 25 others detained

As many as 26 people, including rebel Awami League (AL) candidate Abdul Quader, have been arrested on charge of killing a man during clashes between two factions weeks ahead of Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) polls, reports UNB.
On Wednesday early morning, the detective branch and the local police jointly conducted raids at several places and detained 26 suspects, said officer-in-charge of the Double Mooring police station Sudip Kumar Das.
“All of them are being interrogated at the detective branch's office in Mansoorabad,” he added.
Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and local cops had cordoned off the house of Abdul Quader alias ‘Mas Quader’ in the Pathantuli area at 10:00pm Tuesday and detained him on Wednesday morning.
On Monday morning, an argument broke out between the supporters of AL backed councillor candidate Nazrul Islam Bahadur and rebel candidate Quader after a poster was torn down at Magpukur in the Pathantuli area.
Later, the altercation turned into violence as both groups exchanged several rounds of fire, which claimed a life of 52-year-old man, identified as Azgarh Ali Babul Sardar, a supporter of Nazrul Islam.
An activist of Jubo League Mahbub also suffered bullet injuries and took primary treatment from Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
When contacted, Nazrul Islam blamed the supporters of Abdul Quader for the clashes as well as the death of his supporter.