CCC polls violence: AL rebel candidate, 25 others detained

“All of them are being interrogated at the detective branch's office in Mansoorabad,” he added.

Members of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and local cops had cordoned off the house of Abdul Quader alias ‘Mas Quader’ in the Pathantuli area at 10:00pm Tuesday and detained him on Wednesday morning.

On Monday morning, an argument broke out between the supporters of AL backed councillor candidate Nazrul Islam Bahadur and rebel candidate Quader after a poster was torn down at Magpukur in the Pathantuli area.