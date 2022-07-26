Edu institutions closed for AL's council

There are five adjacent educational institutions in the SM Mozammel Haque Education Complex in the Chairmanbari area of Dakshinkhan. These educational institutions are located around a big field. The SM Mozammel Haque Technical School and Business Management College are on the right side of the complex. The other educational institutions in the complex are – Uttara Anwara Model University College, Emarat Hossain Adarsha High school, SM Tofazzal Hossain Polytechnic Institute and SM Mozammel Haque Kindergarten School. Around 3,000 students study in these institutions.
On the occasion of the council of Awami League of ward no. 47, 48, 49 and 50 under Dhaka North City along with Dakshinkhan police station, a huge pandal was erected in the ground inside the complex. On Monday afternoon, it was seen that the five-storied university college building was all covered with the posters of the post-aspirant leaders of local Awami League. The leaders and activists of Awami League were coming to the grounds with processions. The education minister arrived there at around 6.00pm in the evening.
Prothom Alo tried to contact education minister Dipu Moni for her comments on the closure of the educational institutions for holding Awami League’s council. However, she didn’t receive the call. Later, a SMS was sent to her seeking her comment. But she didn’t reply.
It was pre-announced that the school will remain closed on Monday due to “special reasons” for Awami League’s council. Several students of the Emarat Hossain Adarsha High School on Thursday said that the teachers told them about a holiday on Monday. Although the teachers did not disclose the reason, the students already knew that it was due to the council of Awami League.
On the other hand, regarding the closure of educational institutions, a teacher of SM Tofazzal Hossain Polytechnic Institute told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that although the council was scheduled to start at 3.00pm, the party leaders and activists started gathering even before that. In such a situation it is difficult to conduct learning activities. Besides, different factions of the party usually engage in clashes in this sort of council. Therefore, the decision to close the educational institutions was taken considering these aspects.
Prothom Alo also tried to talk to Uttara Anwara Model University College principal Abdur Rahim Mollah over the phone. But he did not pick up the phone even after trying repeatedly. Prothom Alo also sent text messages to him. But he didn’t reply.
Prothom Alo talked about the issue with an influential leader of the current committee of Dakshinkhan Thana Awami League. He is also a candidate for the post of president of the new committee.
He said, “The council was scheduled to be held on 29 July, Friday. Later, it was decided to hold the council on 25 July. These sorts of decisions are taken by the leaders of Dhaka City Awami League. In that case, Local Awami League leaders usually do not have anything to do about it.
He told Prothom Alo that he himself was embarrassed for organising the party's council by closing the educational institutions.
Speaking to Prothom Alo in this regard over the phone, Habib Hasan, MP of Dhaka-18 constituency, says he does not know anything about the closure of educational institutions for holding the party’s council. MP Habib Hasan was present at the council as a special guest.
Anwar Hossain, a parent of a student of Emarat Hossain Adarsha High School, told Prothom Alo that various preparations for the council, including digging holes, inserting bamboo poles and making pandals, started last Friday. Closing down schools for holding a party’s council is quite odd.