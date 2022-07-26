Edu institutions closed for AL's council

Some five adjacent educational institutions in the capital's Dakshinkhan area were closed on Monday due to the triennial council of thana and ward Awami League.

Education minister Dipu Moni was present at the function as the chief guest. She is also the joint general secretary of Bangladesh Awami League’s central committee.

Many of the guardians have expressed discontent over the closure of the educational institutions due to the local Awami League’s council and presence of the education minister at the event. At the same time, locals did not take the matter well either.

They say the function could be arranged on weekends. It was not right to close the educational institutions for the council of Awami League. However, most of the locals and guardians did not want to say anything revealing their names.