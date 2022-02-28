CEC wants consensus among political parties for fair election

Replying to a question, the CEC said there must be efforts to bridge the gap between the political leadership.
“We would assist the political leadership. If there is no minimum consensus among the political leadership, I can’t be their guardians. They (politicians) are more learned, more experienced,” he said.
“We would implore you, create harmony among yourselves. Make a commitment that you would conduct the election fairly, won’t engage in violence and won’t obstruct others,” Habibul Awal said.
The CEC said they would discharge their duties with due diligence, sincerity and honesty.
The new commission would work to strengthen democracy through conducting an election with participation of all, Habibul Awal added.