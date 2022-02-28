Politics

CEC wants consensus among political parties for fair election

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
The newly appointed chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal wants consensus among the political parties for the sake of q fair election.

He urged the political parties not to leave the electoral race.

Kazi Habibul Awal make these remarks on Monday while speaking at a press briefing held at the election commission building’s media centre as the members of new EC attend office for the first day. Four election commissioners were also present.

Replying to a question, the CEC said there must be efforts to bridge the gap between the political leadership.

“We would assist the political leadership. If there is no minimum consensus among the political leadership, I can’t be their guardians. They (politicians) are more learned, more experienced,” he said.

“We would implore you, create harmony among yourselves. Make a commitment that you would conduct the election fairly, won’t engage in violence and won’t obstruct others,” Habibul Awal said.

The CEC said they would discharge their duties with due diligence, sincerity and honesty.

The new commission would work to strengthen democracy through conducting an election with participation of all, Habibul Awal added.

