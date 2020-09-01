Changes likely in ruling party and cabinet ahead

Coronavirus has not just slowed down socioeconomic activities, but has also put a dampener on politics. Ruling Awami League plans to emerge from this standstill over the next two months. The party’s leadership has decided to fill up the vacant posts at various levels in the party.

Meanwhile, the government has been facing a volley of criticism during this pandemic, due to the performance of the health ministry as well as other offices and departments. The party leadership is also mulling over changes in the cabinet to this end, according to sources in Awami League (AL).

AL’s central working committee meeting is likely to be held mid September. Directives will be issued at the meeting to step up organisational activities. Cabinet changes are likely to follow.

In the meantime, two AL presidium members, Mohammad Nasim and Sahara Khatun, and the party executive committee member Badaruddin Ahmed Kamran, have passed away. And there were already four vacant posts in the committee formed at AL’s national council last year. In all, seven posts in the party need to be filled. Several district committees as well as many committees of the party’s afflicted organisations are also not full-fledged as yet.