Chhatra League carries out violence at directives from higher-ups: Ex DUCSU leaders

The DUCSU leaders came up with this claim on Tuesday in a press briefing in the national press club.
Nagorik Oikko president and former DUSCU vice-president Mahmudur Rahman Manna read out the written statement in the press conference.
The release said Chhatra League attacked Chhatra Dal on DU campus on 24 and 26 May. But a case has been filed accusing 400 leaders and activists of Chhatra Dal, instead of adopting any action against the attacker, Chhatra League, who carried out violence at the directive of government higher-ups.
The DUCSU leaders said all campuses of the country are on the verge of ruinn. Along with student organisations and political parties, people from all social strata, including students, teachers, guardians and professionals, will have to build up resistance to protect the education system and the campuses.
Former DUCSU vice president ASM Abdur Rab, Amanullah Aman, Nurul Haque Nur, and general secretary Khairul Kabir Khokon and assistant general secretary Nazimuddin Alam were among those present at the event.