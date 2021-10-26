Clashes break out between BNP men, police in city

As police tried to obstruct the procession, BNP activists locked into the clash by throwing brickbats towards police, the BNP leaders alleged.
At one stage, police charged baton on the BNP men and fired teargas canisters at them.
Several hundred BNP leaders and activists started gathering in front of the party’s central office since morning to join the ‘Peace Rally’ in protest against the recent communal attacks in the country.
A huge number of policemen had taken position in and around the BNP central office since the morning.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir alleged that over 50 leaders and activists of the party were detained on their way to join the Peace Rally.
DMP’s Motijheel zone deputy commissioner Abdul Ahad said police did not hinder the peaceful rally of BNP but they had no permission of organising a procession. “They took out the procession.”
He further said it was the BNP men who attacked the police first. “Later police chased them for self-defence.”
The movement of vehicles remained stopped in the area until filing of this report at 12:00pm.